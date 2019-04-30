Transcript for Breaking down 'Jeopardy!' winning strategies

Even if you haven't been watching jeopardy you probably still know about this current champ or Shelley columnists by board his name's James hold power he's a machine. And yesterday I talked to Oliver raider he's with our partner by 38. To really understand how James is killing the games and take a look. Some here with Oliver rader is senior writer with our partner 538. And Oliver I just want to break this down because clearly does guy is Smart but. What's a strategy. Yeah I think I think there's three real keys to being a jeopardy grades which James Holtz hour. On arguably is what is of course you have to know answers to trivia questions. Across a wide range of categories and have to know those senses very very quickly. The second key. Has to do with speed to it it's the buzzer the device you pressed to ring in. And the third key is what James has been in a league of his own witness and that's betting on. Celebrities daily doubles so there's three of these clues during a game hidden somewhere on the board. And if you get one you get the chance to wager whatever you want up to the dollar value that you have. And James has been adopting a strategy. Pure on a Lloyd aggression like no player ever before it passed. OK so maybe something that's as impressive as him winning so much is the fact that 538 came up with the chart. That showed where all of these daily doubles Linda how did you guys come up with this. Yet there is an amazing. Database online. Called the jail archives which is maintained by fans of jeopardy and it dates back to the beginning of the shows some 35 seasons ago and one of the pieces of information in this massive archive is. The location of every clue on the board so we crawled through this massive archive picking out. Where the daily doubles appeared on the board and one thing that immediately jumps out of this analysis is. The daily doubles are random certain squares on the board our daily double hotspots and certain squares almost never have daily doubles so. And very strong and well prepared player such as James. Could also look at this type of data and figure out where he wants to try to haunts on that board full of clues to find those very valuable daily doubles. What's the chance that someone else could do this again there's only been to Hammond Ken Jennings. Yeah I think I think what James is doing is even in a league beyond its Ken Jennings said and I spoke. With Ken Jennings today actually and and he told me that he favour of a much more conservative strategy. Whereas James obviously favors this hyper aggressive strategy and and Jennings realized that is. I think that even though he maintained such a long winning streak 74 games. Being a little more conservative. Help them do that whereas James is trying to maximize his winnings may be rather than. Just the number of games. She's on the show. And James is adding to his winnings at about two times the rate that Ken Jennings stead said Jennings record which had appeared to. For a decade to be completely untouchable. Now appears and please pardon the pardon to be in jeopardy. Got to be Smart guys got to be Smart to get the money.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.