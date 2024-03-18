Brett Gelman on finding his 'neurosis through different ages' in new book

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos speaks with actor and comedian Brett Gelman about the inspiration behind his new book, "The Terrifying Realm of the Possible: Nearly True Stories."

March 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live