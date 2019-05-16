-
Now Playing: 72nd Cannes Film Festival kicks off
-
Now Playing: Cannes Film Festival, Tour of Italy and Prince Harry: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Cannes Film Festival preview
-
Now Playing: How Howard Stern's health scare made him appreciate life
-
Now Playing: Howard Stern warns the future presidential nominee: 'don't play it safe'
-
Now Playing: Howard Stern details his conversations with Madonna and Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: His dad wrote a porno and it’s the best/worst thing you’ll read
-
Now Playing: Paris Hilton's new catchphrase & what's hot/what's not
-
Now Playing: Paris Hilton on Kim Kardashian
-
Now Playing: The Rolling Stones announce rescheduled North American tour dates
-
Now Playing: Elton John reveals emotional message behind 'Rocketman' film
-
Now Playing: Bachelorette Hannah B opens up about her journey for love
-
Now Playing: Charles Melton called his mom his 'queen' and we're not crying, you're crying
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears may never perform again: Manager
-
Now Playing: Mick Jagger dancing after heart surgery
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: BTS says their fan 'army' is their 'motivation'
-
Now Playing: Yara Shahidi shares what she's looking for in 2020 presidential candidates
-
Now Playing: Craig Ferguson opens up about his sobriety
-
Now Playing: New Orleans Pelicans win top pick in NBA draft lottery