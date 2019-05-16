Transcript for Cannes Film Festival preview

Hi I'm Bruno robot and I'm in hand fool that Cannes Film Festival. This is second 72 year this is being going on at eight really is. Quite an event on have been here before I'm sort of giddy with its I'm and I never seen so many celebrities as of those celebrity mosh pit. But it's a serious business this this is a film festival this all about the palm d'or award which is a very prestigious film awards. I mean I was at rivals also does but it's that it's a big deal on its that this film fest was sort of a broad spread some of movies from serious. Two commercial Jim John Lucien as his new zombie film. The dead don't die is being featured but also it's a place would be to launch may be so kind Tarantino's movie. Very hard anticipates it falls upon a time in Hollywood I think people who wanted to mostly the answers basically he's taking part in the competition. There's also how much myself every. The events happening outside the palm dole and that's actually the reason why I'm here. Elton John biopic rocket man is being prime yet again and I've just done your job people I've seen in his view was Elton John pound and talent edges and whose young actor who's playing Nelson. In this by a pace we just an effigy and I as a very it was a very good engine is very interesting range and they hit Elton John talk about it. His journey from its a sobriety optimal failed to Tom ordered differences might take his life story panel says Tyrone talking about how. Much in a sense he was destined to play out and gave Nissan announced his son to get into drawn escape. And it. Daily odd but have peddled by the number the got to do some. Celebrities often love my. So this is put a roadway and can signing all. Quinn since president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.