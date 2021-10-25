Cardi B set to host American Music Awards

ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis sits down with pop superstar Cardi B ahead of her hosting debut on the American Music Awards to discuss the show, her family and what’s next for her.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live