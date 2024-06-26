Cast of FX’s 'The Bear' cooks up excitement ahead of the new season

ABC News’ Deborah Roberts spoke with the cast of the award-winning FX series “The Bear” as they look ahead to the anticipated third season with Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott and more.

June 26, 2024

