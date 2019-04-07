-
Now Playing: Celine Dion ends 16-year Las Vegas residency
-
Now Playing: Celine Dion says she feels 'stronger, more beautiful' and 'more grounded' than ever
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Celine Dion says she feels 'powerful' and 'happy'
-
Now Playing: Elle Varner performs 'Loving U Blind' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Elle Varner gives a special live performance of 'Kinda Love'
-
Now Playing: Poppy Montgomery on new ABC drama 'Reef Break'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Elle Varner live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'Stranger Things'
-
Now Playing: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share picture from 2nd wedding
-
Now Playing: Celine Dion wears famous necklace from 'Titanic' film
-
Now Playing: US soccer star Christen Press talks World Cup success
-
Now Playing: Squirrel leads police on wild chase
-
Now Playing: Jack Reynor dishes on new thriller 'Midsommar'
-
Now Playing: Ellie Kemper talks about her new book, pregnancy and more
-
Now Playing: Karlie Kloss opens up about why she split from Victoria's Secret
-
Now Playing: Duchess Kate surprises fans at Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: Rent the castle where Joe Jonas reportedly wed
-
Now Playing: 12 'Lion King' remake stars appear beside their characters
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Parents of teen tennis phenom open up after her big win
-
Now Playing: Irv Gotti discusses second season of his BET series 'Tales'