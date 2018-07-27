-
Now Playing: Fall Out Boy gives a special live performance of 'Centuries'
-
Now Playing: Fall Out Boy performs their fan-favorite hit 'Champion'
-
Now Playing: Fall Out Boy rocks out to 'Uma Thurman' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Fall Out Boy rocks out to 'My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Fall Out Boy live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Fall Out Boy performs 'The Last of the Real Ones' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Michelle Williams of 'Destiny's Child' opens up about depression
-
Now Playing: 'Charlie's Angels' is getting a reboot with added female power
-
Now Playing: Roseanne Barr launches new insult at Valerie Jarrett
-
Now Playing: 2 men stranded in ocean for 'Shark Week' stunt
-
Now Playing: 911 call released in Demi Lovato reported overdose
-
Now Playing: Take it from former 'Glee' star Blake Jenner: Trust your talent
-
Now Playing: Michelle Williams marries in ultra-secret ceremony
-
Now Playing: Beyonce shares rare photos of twins Rumi and Sir
-
Now Playing: 'Eighth Grade' star Elsie Fisher, creator Bo Burnham talk adolescence
-
Now Playing: 'Frasier' could be back in TV reboot
-
Now Playing: 'Yodeling kid' Mason Ramsey performs 'Lovesick Blues'
-
Now Playing: Internet yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey performs live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Lauren Cohan dishes on her new film 'Mile 22'
-
Now Playing: Walmart yodeler Mason Ramsey on what it's like to go viral