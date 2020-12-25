With choir in hard hats, Notre Dame rings in Christmas

More
The choir of Notre Dame Cathedral sang inside the Paris landmark for the first time since last year’s devastating fire.
0:44 | 12/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for With choir in hard hats, Notre Dame rings in Christmas
Being it's okay. Yeah. I mean. Yeah. Yeah and. Okay. Mean. Need a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"The choir of Notre Dame Cathedral sang inside the Paris landmark for the first time since last year’s devastating fire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"74905010","title":"With choir in hard hats, Notre Dame rings in Christmas","url":"/Entertainment/video/choir-hard-hats-notre-dame-rings-christmas-74905010"}