Transcript for Chris Janson on CMA Country Christmas

Meat plant run rendered off in the style of of Sudbury. And England when we were talking about getting everything you know kind of suss out and everything is a lot of moving parts yet to iron out nicest man I want do you mind like Chet would do it so. It's going to be rock and rollout raucous guitars. And I'm putting my twist on it that via bring in a harmonica. And it's just been a lot of fun and who is so funny out on ever her straining thing but it won't when I came her personals for the television ad that showed up and in service like. Ended palate it went as you learn this like and you know compliment it is like canals like at last night I mean I don't know I've been here in my whole life he just never really know exactly what the lyrics are saying particularly until you dive in so. I'm proud to be am proud to be doing it and nom I hope I I hope like insertion justice to the songwriters and to the artists angered.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.