Transcript for Classics make comeback at E3 gaming expo

and guys were back at the Gamer's Paradise, also known as E three. The biggest video came Expo in the World in Our Amina Puga is there at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Remain a good to see you again. What's happening today, Kim? It's Day two of the three, and after day one, I think I can call myself a gamer. Yesterday, we demo the new Star Wars game jet. I fall in order, and I killed one of the elite Empire soldiers faster than anyone who's ever demo the game. At least that's what the guy told me. I don't know. He was just trying to be nice, but I used my 10 year old strategy of just pressing all the buttons at the same time, and it got me pretty far. But anyways, the game's graphics are super cinematic. It feels like you're watching a Star Wars film or even better, you're in one and Star Wars fans are gonna freak out because it's not just familiar characters and planets, but also new ones they've created just for the game. And it's kind of this build your own adventure game play. It's really fun also got to try Facebook's Oculus Quest v R headset. They haven't been to three for a couple years now. One of the issues they had back then was that they had limited game titles. Now they have over 50 they're just gonna be adding more. Throughout the year, one of the ones I played was called Beat Saver, and it's kind of like a 360 degree gets our hero where I'm drumming to this. Imagine Dragon Song with flying arrows coming from every direction. It's a very cool way to play the game, and they actually are marketing themselves as being affordable and accessible. Their headsets are just under $400 since we are is the future of gaming, they want to make sure as many people can actually afford these V R headsets as possible. Kim Yeah, that those The head said Yes. The headsets look awesome. I want to ask you about the crowd there because I'm looking behind you and I only see men are there women at this conference. There are actually yesterday walking around the convention center, and the whole thing with here is that people can actually demo and play these games for the first time. These new games, there are tons of women. I was surprised because I thought the same thing. And I know it looks like there's just men, but I swear there were a lot of women playing the games and walking around. That's cool. I'm glad you're there. Representing you look good doing it. So thank you so much.

