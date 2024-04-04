Comedian Preacher Lawson on the stories behind his humor

ABC News' Phil Lipof speaks to comedian Preacher Lawson about his trademark high-energy style and family-friendly humor.

April 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live