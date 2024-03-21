Comedian Steve Treviño talks how his signature dad jokes became a comedy success

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with "America’s favorite husband," comedian Steve Treviño about how he and his wife share stories that are relatable to audiences and his comedy show on Netflix.

March 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live