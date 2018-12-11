Transcript for Country Music Awards Interview, Day 1: Maren Morris

So it's hideous soulful nights. Well I mean I would give you more about I'm literally going Ander bristles for today so IA it would probably have more info tomorrow that. I know that. We're doing that. Some really soulful. And I've never met Mavis but I'm such a fan and obviously like Chris and I am. I've opened for him in the past and you know we both of both Chris staples and my careers sort of launched at the CMA awards and his the year before mine but. At school though like becoming together on the CME stated. And of course my other the goal is to try to get you to tell me everything you Ike Ike you can about the next record he had 32 against the dear people show up as part of that record. No and here he can Alec. Has already been released and lives in its own universe. It didn't really fit on my first album but I obviously. Has been it's been like an unexpected gift releasing to your hate and having their response from stands in survivors in. People going through therapy right now after stuff like that and still winning to come to see live music so that. Dear hey party like has had its little world at Lipton in. Then extract period is actually just finished my vocals on yesterday so or officially wrapped. And I had to get it all turned in here is into the labels so. We believe me and I promise in the new year very early it's gonna be out so.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.