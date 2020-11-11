Transcript for Country music stars discuss George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and racism: Part 3

Thousands of people protesting, many of them telling me they had to come out and they had to do something. So at the endf may, George Floyd was killed. The black lives matter protests were happening. I can't breathe! Now Nashville gathers in the name of George Floyd. Charlie Worsham got on the opry stage. Thank you, everyone, for tuning into the grand ole opry tonight. And he talked about George Floyd. He talked about breonna Taylor. I want to dedicate this song tonight to the families of breoylor, Armond armory and George Floyd and rayshard brooks, and everybody out there who is fighting the good fight for justice. He was unapologetic about it, but he was also extremely passionate. Black bird singing in the dead of night I watched him and I cried. Take these broken wings and learn to fly You know in the midst of everything that's gone on this year, I'm curious to know, how do you talk to your kids about it? You hear about I and, you know, you talk to your daughters about it but not the way you talk to your son. It was crazy to me, the day I realized I'm going to have to sit down and tell him, when a police officer comes to your car, keep your hands on the wheel -- you are giving that whole speech. And he's going, dad, I get it and you're going, dude, listen -- that was scary to me. That was, I feel like, a benefit of covid, there was no distractions. There was no sports, no concerts. You had to deal with it. So you're forced to see it. Deal with it. And you're forced to deal with it. Yeah. And you find out what type of personre, whether you admit it or not. Yeah. Ds this bother me? Or doesn't it? There were some artists that posted things and -- and got attacked on both sides, and I happen to be one of those. Yeah. And for me, the change that I can make doesn't happen on social media. The real change happens around a kitchen table. Because you didn't know. Real change happens when you're hanging out with your buddy having a beer. I know for a fact a lot of the music that I saw get released this year, it's going to be relevant 30 years from now, 40 years from now, because it was 2020 and everything was happening like it was. I'll be able to remember when "Black like me" was sung. If you think we live in the land of the free you should try to be black LI first of all, I think it's so beautiful when I see country artists standing up for human rights. Because it's not natural and normal for country artists to take those kindsf stands. We could use a little more heaven down here we could use we could use we could use a little more heaven "Heaven down here", I wrote that song the day that I saw the George Floyd video. And that video wrecked me. I have seen police brutality against my own husband with my own eyes. I've seen them say he's not a lawyer, that that's not his car, that that's not his house. I've seen that. And so watching that video, that was my husband on the ground. That was my dad on the ground. That was my brother on the ground. This pandemic has reminded us how much we have to have each other. We can't get through these things on our own. And if that's why this happened, then so be it. Then that's what we need. And I think that's what we have to take from this, it's like -- look at it square in the face and let's fix it. Jimmy, I mean, that was perfectly said. It's like the blinders were ripped off. Black lives matter. Blaes matter. It's not profane to say that. You're not in a cult to say that. You're not a violent protester orring a are say or the by saying that. You are literally acknowledging that a group of people who are suffering matter. Charlie, you wrote a great post about Mississippi that was just -- I just wanted to come hug you, thought it was beautiful. Well, thank you. I'm from Mississippi and for far too long, top left-hand cof our state flag has been the confederate flag. And I can't talk about the confederate flag without talking about racism. The extreme majority of response was positive to that post, but some people took offense. The devil's greatest trick is making people believe he doesn't exist. Right? And I think that's racism's greatest trick. Because if you can deny it, then you don't have to be cup panel in your role in it. I have to know, what is it like to work with Charlie pride? So, this song is super special to me, I was able to do this song with two musical legends of mine, Mr. Charlie pride and Mr. Darius Rucker. You got medering why We can say we were the first ever time on recording when you had three black country artists together. People might have it later, but we got to do it the O.G. With Charlie pride. There's a joke I say, I say Darius is like my dad in country and Charlie's like my grandfather. He's more like an uncle. He's that crazy uncle. Darius is laid back, but I don't think -- I don't think you understand what you mean to me. Oh, man. Like, you made it possible for a guy that didn't fit in a lot of places, because the people that looked like me weren't into what I was into. And the people that was into what I was into didn't look like me. But you made it cool. And I want to thank you for having the courage to follow your heart and what you love doing, because you inspired a lot of people, man. And I honestly would not be here without you, without Charlie. And I want you to know, I love you. Always will. And I'm super thankful for you. This covid thing is messing everything up. I love you,. I love you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.