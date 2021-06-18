24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

COVID-19 clown helps disinfect houses

When the pandemic struck last year, party clown Shaharul Hisam Baharudin saw his work as an entertainer dry up, so he found another way. He has since gone viral with his new job.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live