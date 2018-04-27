Transcript for 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin receives posthumous Walk of Fame honor

I learned from Steve. That. Everyone needs to just say yes to stuff. As a first thing I would think is. Maybe I'm a little bit scared maybe that's going to be dangerous maybe I don't have enough time. You know all the reasons I shouldn't go to something. If you put things off pretty soon. It just becomes an excuse your waiting until you graduate you wait until the kids are grown you wait until you retire. Don't even wait for the weekend just do it now that's what I learned from Steve. When I'm Matt. Kelli Ali. One of Mohammed Ali's daughters. To Lee is said to me you know I think Steve is that Gandhi of wildlife. House. I got in she said well it's like he loves everything. And I thought. You know that's a really good point and indeed is staying an eight week cannot afford to be species ist. We can't afford to say I love tigers but snakes are icky. I'd really love Eagles but vultures are weird. This day and age we need to applaud embrace and look after all our wildlife especially our apex predators. And if we all take a page at a Steve's book and love everything we're going to be better people we're going to have more empathy kindness towards all living beans. How on earth do you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by being like that that is the coolest thing ever.

