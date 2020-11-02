Cynthia Erivo's "Harriet" prompts conversation around representation in film

Erivo's casting received backlash from the controversial group ADOS, who argue that her lineage as a British actress of Nigerian descent should have disqualified her from portraying Harriet Tubman.
2:49 | 02/11/20

Comments
Transcript for Cynthia Erivo's "Harriet" prompts conversation around representation in film

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

