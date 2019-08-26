Exclusive 1st look at 'The Rise of Skywalker' "GMA" got an exclusive first look at a preview that aired at the D23 Expo for the new film.

Exclusive look backstage at the D23 Expo ABC News' Ginger Zee got an exclusive look behind the scenes at the celebration of all things Disney this past weekend.

D23 Expo continues to showcase programming coming from Disney+ The largest Disney fan event in the world gives attendees a view into what to look out for in the worlds of Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.