'The Daily Show' correspondent Troy Iwata on LGBTQ+ representation on screen

"The Daily Show" correspondent and "Dash & Lily" star Troy Iwata shares what being able to celebrate Pride means to him and his thoughts on representation in the film and TV industry.

June 30, 2024

