Day 2 of jury deliberations ends with no verdict in Harvey Weinstein case

More
Attorney Aida Leisenring speaks on the case, in which the disgraced movie mogul faces multiple felony counts, including rape and sexual assault.
4:44 | 02/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Day 2 of jury deliberations ends with no verdict in Harvey Weinstein case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:44","description":"Attorney Aida Leisenring speaks on the case, in which the disgraced movie mogul faces multiple felony counts, including rape and sexual assault.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"69087115","title":"Day 2 of jury deliberations ends with no verdict in Harvey Weinstein case","url":"/Entertainment/video/day-jury-deliberations-ends-verdict-harvey-weinstein-case-69087115"}