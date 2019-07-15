Transcript for How the director and cast of 'The Lion King' approached the story's timeless appeal

The story just kindness and fast money power all of these different subjects that you find in the story and it's also for every one you know this is not an American story on African sorry or European story we are finds. Someone in this movie weekend and they too. The hard part about the line can with everybody knows it and people love it. I think like with something like this the biggest challenge is how much you honor it how much do you stray from it. What is the process of doing okay there's some scenes that you shouldn't touch and heroes Owens you're like. Do some different here how do you go about making that decision. There's a process that I used but they're vicious I make a list of everything I remember from it without looking. What of the moments that I feel are important word of the things moments I think I have to hit. With a movie like jungle book it was a fairly short list in the movie like lying king its pages. And so we have to hit those moments that people knew so well but then taken a step further updated. And not just make the same movie again be such a beloved Stewart with or any hesitation on your part I was. Humbled a lot and I was taken a back alive through it but I cynic here to do something special with this that really honors the original. Because I knew what that music and those characters in that story can do something really cool that adds to the legacy.

