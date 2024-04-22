Documentary ‘The 50’ highlights healing and rehabilitation for prisoners

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with “The 50” director Brenton Gieser and documentary subject Cameron Clark about rehabilitation and counseling for incarcerated men in a California prison.

April 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live