'Don't Worry, Be Happy' inducted into Library of Congress National Recording Registry

Bobby McFerrin's iconic song is one of 25 inducted, including ones from Notorious B.I.G., Blondie and the Chicks. The tracks were chosen for helping to shape the cultural history of America.

April 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live