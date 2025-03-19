LA district attorney wants Menendez brothers to admit wrongdoing

In an interview, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said he would reconsider the resentencing of the Menendez brothers if they took full responsibility for their parents' murders.

March 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live