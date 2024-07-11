Eli Manning, Tom Coughlin help families of pediatric cancer patients

ABC News' Trevor Ault speaks with New York Giants legends Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin about their work helping the families of pediatric cancer patients, including hosting a grocery shopping event.

July 11, 2024

