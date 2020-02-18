En Vogue discuss their 30 year anniversary plans

More
En Vogue talks music, R&B and their longevity in the music industry
15:41 | 02/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for En Vogue discuss their 30 year anniversary plans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"15:41","description":"En Vogue talks music, R&B and their longevity in the music industry","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"69055148","title":"En Vogue discuss their 30 year anniversary plans","url":"/Entertainment/video/en-vogue-discuss-30-year-anniversary-plans-69055148"}