What to expect from the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

The 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival is underway, with 96 films being showcased over 12 days in New York City.
0:33 | 04/19/18

Transcript for What to expect from the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival
The seventeen annual TriBeCa film festivals officially underway the festival opened last night with the world premiere of love Gilda a documentary about comedian Gilda Radner. The TriBeCa film festival brings indie films documentaries in film revivals to New York City. Robert dinero and his business partner Jane Rosenthal founded the film festival. As a way to help revive. They're TriBeCa neighborhood after the 9/11. Terror attacks and then. And it's a big event every hair was up Robert De Niro is that Robert Moeller I couldn't help.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

