What to expect at Britney Spears' high-stakes hearing

ABC News' Kaylee Hartung reports on Britney Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship, and new legal filings indicating the pop superstar may be closer than ever to gaining her freedom.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live