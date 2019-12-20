Transcript for Fans flock to see ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

IRA so guys that's still moving you see it's a box office hit star war as the rise of the sky walker hitting theaters today expected to be one of the top grossing films this year. It's the conclusion to the so called skywalker saga which started with the original Star Wars movie back in 1977. So is fourth with this sequel or doesn't belong in the bottom of the Sar elect paid. To answer that question I need to bring an arson Star Wars Seubert and claims Rendell helped me clay near my only hope Clayton you've seen the movie tell us what you think no spoilers. And I just say I can always tell one producer Josh Asher write an intro. MRI. Or thank her. Aren't. I know I'm no movie critic Kimberly but I didn't give this movie eight out of ten baby Otis. It is absolutely fun ride. It exists Star Wars movie through and true. Without giving away any any spoilers or is there are some great surprises in this week. But I but I think as JJ Abrams an honorary Oscar for trying to wrap. This saga the session began in 19778. Movies ago the ninth and final installment of the Al Saugus it's not a job and I think a lot of people could have pulled off and I think JJ Abrams and Sheen did it as well as. As anybody expect any. Problems but it does author. Star Wars and it's at Star Wars movie route. Eight video possessed a new metric system for everything so Plano and ask you how are the fans reacting. On line because the previous spell mom it was pretty divisive. Yes so. I tell it was monitoring Twitter overnight and other reactions were. Largely positive there are some people. I don't love it. I'm here is really interesting if you look at. The score for the rotten tomatoes or the last jet which is of very divisive movie. Stand and you see that. Critics absolutely lot 91% of them. Immigrants or verses 43% audiences didn't love. If you take a look at the rise of skywalker so far now there is just an open last night and into today but it you look at day the critics really did not. Like this 68%. Our hand and you see that 86%. The audience like somebody. Many. Of the sky like the difference during Electoral College or broke critics didn't let. Audiences seem to be seizing on right now now on the other hand. This of course it's gonna hit in. The seamlessly and he's our enemies against themselves there's people who are looking at this film and wondering if JJ Abrams is. Or poking. Or rejecting our Ret Conning out of the last gen I. The fact is. I would argue that most public doesn't care about this kind of trans wobbling and authorized how locker going to make. Million dollars that's been Jillian would be. Billion with a B so this side is coming to an end but this doesn't mean the Star Wars is you know. Series is coming to an end there's going to be more of course yes. Yeah definitely be more now things. Disney CEO our boss Bob Iger has talked about is that after releasing. Silent movies in four years that's pretty rapid pace for our sales are gonna come pump the brakes a little bit and reckoning at the next Star Wars film until probably 21 we choose are in essence going to be. Three year wait and we don't know who's gonna do that the yet we don't know what it's going to be about. But there will be more in the meantime though we're getting. Some Star Wars series and worse and Disney and glory and riches to its first season it's only the second season right now also chassis and end her series he was played by the legal -- one coming up and Ewan McGregor is. Obese in another Disney series so. There will be there is more there's lots more power. And starved for a binding. I landing planes and bell are star Lawrence currents funded an expert thank you so it's glad you're able to see the ruby.

