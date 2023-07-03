Film 'Anthem' writes a new song to reflect America's musical diversity

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with director Pete Nicks and producer Ryan Coogler about their film “Anthem” and a journey to create a new anthem that better reflects the country.

July 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live