Filmmaker and journalist on what the future holds for independent news reporting

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with filmmaker Vinay Shukla and veteran reporter Ravish Kumar about the award-winning documentary "While We Watched" and the alarming rise of misinformation in journalism.

July 19, 2023

