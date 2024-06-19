Former ABC News correspondent Ron Claiborne remembers Willie Mays

Claiborne was lucky enough to get to know the baseball legend for over 50 years after meeting him as a child.

June 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live