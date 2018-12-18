Transcript for Fortnite dance fight

I'm Pollock Harris for ABC news live in the American recovery this story Alfonso ribeiro of course he created the Carlton and while he's now suing the very popular game. Fort night. This stance is now at the center of a compelling legal battle. Alfonso ribeiro is suing the popular game fort night. And its parent company epic for UC a strikingly similar routine as the cardinals head from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The gaming sensation fort night has raked in almost two billion dollars. Players purchased an assortment of dances. Some appear to be inspired by real moves. Revere those complaint claims that epic unfairly profited from exploiting red barrels protected creative expression and like this and celebrity. Without his consent or authorization. For backpack kid who created the floss is also suing at bake at stake not commenting on either case. In 2015 the court. Famously waited on musical copyright in the blurred lines case and the question tonight can dance be protected. This is not a frivolous lawsuit. But it's not necessarily an easy war. It won't be easy because Rivera now has to prevent the Carlton is a more than a dance move Bennett a choreographed routine that he created. And that he as I'm Paula Ferris for ABC news live in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.