Now Playing: Real-life gingerbread house sparks joy this Christmas

Now Playing: How to make an epic ‘Charcuterie Chalet’ this holiday season

Now Playing: New movies and TV specials to keep the Christmas spirit all weekend

Now Playing: 'Minari' up for Golden Globes Best Foreign Language film, not Best Picture

Now Playing: Newborns in Pittsburgh hospital get handmade gift outfits for Christmas

Now Playing: Faith Friday religious leaders’ special holiday message

Now Playing: DCappella sings 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'

Now Playing: Jose Feliciano performs 'Feliz Navidad'

Now Playing: 'Snow Day' by WanMor

Now Playing: Leslie Odom, Jr. sings ‘It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas’

Now Playing: 'O Holy Night' by Tinashe

Now Playing: DCappella performs 'This Christmas'

Now Playing: 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' by Michael James Scott

Now Playing: For King and Country performs 'Little Drummer Boy'

Now Playing: Sneak peek of HGTV holiday special, 'Surprising Santa Claus'

Now Playing: 'Tree Twins' spread socially distanced holiday cheer

Now Playing: Princeton Tigertones perform 'Little Saint Nick'

Now Playing: Biggest movies for the family to watch over the holidays