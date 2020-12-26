Gingerbread monolith pops up in San Francisco

More
A mysterious gingerbread monolith — complete with icing and gumdrops — appeared at Corona Heights Park in San Francisco on Christmas Day.
0:52 | 12/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gingerbread monolith pops up in San Francisco
Okay. Blue.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"A mysterious gingerbread monolith — complete with icing and gumdrops — appeared at Corona Heights Park in San Francisco on Christmas Day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"74917081","title":"Gingerbread monolith pops up in San Francisco","url":"/Entertainment/video/gingerbread-monolith-pops-san-francisco-74917081"}