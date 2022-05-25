Gloria Estefan on ‘Father of the Bride’: ‘When I read the script it was a no-brainer’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis sits down with Latino icon Gloria Estefan about her role in the new film “Father of the Bride,” and its modern take on marriage and diversity in the Latino community.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live