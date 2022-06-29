Groundbreaking 'KPOP' finds home on Broadway

ABC News’ Juju Chang interviews the cast of the new Broadway show “KPOP,” starring some real-life K-pop idols, examines the sacrifices needed to become a global star and discusses Asian identity.

