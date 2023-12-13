Group chat: The best holiday movies of all time

ABC News' Will Ganss, Reena Roy, and ABC News contributor and Senior Entertainment Reporter at ESPN’s "Andscape" Kelly Carter debate the best holiday movies of all time.

December 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live