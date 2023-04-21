Gun used in 'Rust' movies shooting was 'mechanically improper': Sources

ABC News senior investigative reporter Aaron Katersky and legal contributor Brian Buckmire provide analysis on the investigation.

April 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live