Welcome to ABC news live we have breaking news for you Harvey Weinstein is heading to prison judge James Burke in New York City just deliver the sentenced. 23. Years. Weinstein was eligible for anywhere between five and 29 years in prison. The former movie producer was convicted last month on a first degree criminal sexual acts and third degree rape. Let's get right to aerial rash F who's live outside the Manhattan courtroom Harry don't. I their Diane this is seen as a severe sentence and perhaps a watershed moment for the meat to movement Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years. Behind bars twenty years. For criminal sexual assault three years for third degree rape those sentences to be served consecutively. Had been facing up to 29. Ours that judge selling very little mercy for Harvey Weinstein saying that he will now be categorize at this sexual. Creditor and and as a sexual of her we need. Prosecutors had called Weinsteins criminality. It. Something that had been sustained over the course of many many years and had been unchecked for decades Weinstein did it your in a wheelchair today. He addressed the court for the first time we did not see him testify in his own defense during the trial but today he didn't speak today and he said that he. At a need to move when he likened it to the red scare of the 1950s saying that many men. Had been accused snap out just like cam. And out without due process and fair trial he said that eight he barely showed any remorse frankly Diane hardly any contrition from Harvey Weinstein as he faces now. Those 23 years but bark in a powerful moment. Some of his accusers walked into court today flanked by the prosecution and meany Haley and Jessica man that two women upon whom the testimony. Their testimony convicted Harvey Weinstein and those two charges. Both of them delivering very emotional victim impact statement saying that those sexual. Assaults that occurred many years ago had had really had this lasting impact on their lives Diane and this is truly a severe sentence something judge Byrd. I handed down with. A serious. Serious nor. Conviction and and that we now Luis we will see Harvey Weinstein. Pat into a processing facility where he will be evaluated medically there are three facilities here in New York where he could be housed prisons in New York they could take care of him because he is 67 years old in a relatively poor health and that is something that that defense had tried to focus on tried to get. I can get some degree of mercy from the judge that did not happen today die and. A big day for the prosecution a big dates of those victims are Russia from the courtroom we appreciate area thanks. Now let's get some legal analysis on the sentence and the pending case in California. Criminal defense attorney Julie Randall and joins me now on the phone and Julio who were what do you think about this sentence. I would say it met I'd probably the one that would not surprise my act needs and what that you're going to get him anywhere between eighteen and one it would Rikaart Q. The criminal sexual assault and that he was going to he hit consecutive time sport that second accuser in every Mac that was that. I think that the judge wanted to make short that. Partly wine scene and the public knew that he would. Separating their patented can make sure you tell separately responsible for each if that and that's why. It as a look back in for the current but but that was quite telling in terms of how the judge felt a that the F that they keep port in the heat war. Urea area yelled I'm when it came to look at the tape. You may have expected but it sounds like that was not the general sentiment I'm ugly among legal experts that and then the general estimate seemed to becoming. On the lower end of this range so what kind of a message do you think that this sends for other cases like this going forward. I think one of the thing that's interesting is that it is the defense arm parked on the IKEA at that he has no criminal record. And I think one of the things that stood out I think it Jacqueline. Yet no criminal record arguably because she never got caught. Over all these years and I think that that is something the judge considered when he needed determination as to what you property that was. Now how did reflect. Are there he is. Where a defendant is cute similarly I'm not sure because you parking why he is unique in the sense that. He won eight or get away with it but nobody year time they're changing and we hope. That people will be early to come forward and moved her up by bark what that much quicker. And it we know that he also has his pending trial in California. What happens next now that this sentencing is given in New York. Though he's going to have to go to LA. And that the arts is he going to thirteen near Ayman el angered the in the dark here my gas. If they're gonna bring in LA because it's gonna be hostile to bring him back and forth and eat it then going to how quickly trial there now some people saying. That he's going to plead guilty because of what happened here I don't think they're that she can't that if I think that he had a strong appeal. What she gets to California the peak if convicted. On don't eat opened lower and beat looking at a maximum of eight year. And it Jack air can hit him concurrent time with what you bringing New York pork in Vietnam. I need additional eight year on top of the twenty cleared the dollar in direct. All right Julie Wrenham and we appreciate your announces thanks Julie. And I want to go back over to Harry L who's there outside the courtroom aerial having been in the courtroom and all this is happening. It's home like reliving emotions like in the courtroom as Harvey Weinstein himself addresses the court and in the victims get to hear the sentence gunned down. Well guy and you can imagine the tension and I'm Mallon in motion that led up today's events culminating with Harvey Weinstein the incentives to those 23 years behind bars remember that the maximum here was 29 years so. Very little difference there if you look at that degree of sentencing we know that Harvey Weinstein declared himself quote. Totally confused by this verdict by the me too movement. Which he said appeared like McCarthyism as I mentioned as the red scare of the 1950s saying that it's basically deprived other men thousands of them according to him. Up due process. Weinstein also casting himself so as an empathetic character who is a father of several children saying that he will now not be able to be in contact with those children and that he is essentially had this historic fall from grace since 2017. Has been convicted in the court of public opinion but now has been convicted in this court of slot Diane and now sentenced. Lets a fall from grace that's for sure 23 years. For Harvey Weinstein and he still has another child could facing California aerial rests at you've been covering opera's great work area thank you. And thank you all for joining us at all crest of this report that we will have more on this story on today's top stories. On ABC news live dot com will also be back here at noon. For the latest on the corona virus thanks for joining us everybody stay safe.

