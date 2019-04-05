Transcript for HBO's 'Chernobyl' premieres this Monday

Get ready to go inside the worst nuclear disaster in history and ABC's Jason Nathanson and welcome to Chernobyl. It is a harmony. It is also political thriller it is also a scientific inquiry it's also courtroom drama Creag Mazen is the creator of Chernobyl a five part HBO miniseries focusing on the meltdown of the nuclear reactor in 1986. And he says about five years ago fell down one of those Internet rabbit holes after he realized he knew what true noble wise but that was it I knew Chernobyl exploded on the way I knew that that Titanic sank but if you say to people. Well how did the Titanic sank think they'll tell you is an iceberg. No one knows how Chernobyl exploded nobody knows why and when he looked into the how and why. He realized the explosion as the least of what happened with the people there and what people did to you. To fix it is. And what people did to cause it via is. Mind blowing he says he found a tale of gross incompetence and criminal negligence which he expected but. He was surprised by all the heroes he found from firefighters to scientists we don't really have an experience with heroic Soviet citizens. And to me. They are. Remarkable and despite what some might think given a mini series about a nuclear disaster this isn't about nuclear power which is very safe here and in the United States. Chernobyl's about lies he says the lies that led to the Chernobyl disaster and the lies that put people in danger after Reynolds the same as the lies being called today. I those who don't believe in climate change this story is a warning. For everyone to start thinking a doubt the cost of ignoring some uncomfortable truths because in the end. It's gonna get us Chernobyl premieres Monday night and HBO Jason agents and ABC news Los Angeles.

