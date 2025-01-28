Heated moments in court as A$AP Rocky trial resumes

Legal analyst Terri Austin joins ABC News Live to discuss the latest from the courtroom for A$AP Rocky's trial as he faces two felony charges related to a 2021 incident in Hollywood.

January 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live