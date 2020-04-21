Transcript for Helping Hands: Laura Dern

We could all use some extra positivity during this time especially on social media. Laura Dern and her daughter JAYA are lending a helping hand by starting a social media initiative called all good deeds 2020. The premise simply doing a good deed. Any one thing that helps someone else and then posts a photo or video of it, and the goal is, the single action can grow into a global movement of kindness. Laura Dern is joining us now to tells us more about it. Laura, thank you so much for being with us. I want to ask, where did you get the idea to create something like all good deeds 2020? It's so simple yet so powerful. Well, thank you, amazing Amy. I'm so happy to hear your voice and to be with you all this morning at this devastating time, you know, we're all desperately looking for ways to help and we were talking to our dear friends, Brian and Stephanie, brainstorming about what we can do. My daughter JAYA started sharing how teenagers and children all around the world want to help and at times feel so longing to do something given that they can't donate funds and there are many things they can't do, but they realized they connect through social media and want to share these small acts of kindness, hoping that they can grow and JAYA along with a young lady named ava, who I think you know. My daughter. Many other friends have been reaching out and it is spreading and it's just that beautifully described by you, doing a small act of kindness, whatever it is, posting it and then reposting it all good deeds 2020. We re-post there and we watch the kindness grow. You know, it turns out that the coronavirus isn't the only thing that's contagious, kindness is too. Talk a little bit about some of the good deeds people have been able to do so far that you've been able to repost. So many children making handmade cards for healthcare workers that are in their building, someone singing in the street for neighbors. A bubblemaker putting on a performance of making bubbles in front of a senior center, people doing care calls for various people that they work with, if they're need, seeing if they need groceries, dropping off groceries to elder neighbors, fostering animals and making homemade soap. Beautiful, beautiful acts of kindness. And it's just people of all ages sharing their incredible good deeds. All ages, all walks of life. I saw common there. I saw robin Wright there as well, I believe. What do you want to say to people at home watching what they can do? Engage your family. Engage all family members. I think we feel so desperate and for those of us who are parents home with our children we're trying to figure out ways to help but they're as impacted by the news and impacted by those being so deeply affected. Thank you Laura. Thank you JAYA. Thank you for inspiring us all during these tough times. I'm so inspired by them and by you, Amy, thank you so much for spreading the word and spreading the kindness.

