High-profile artists choosing to sell their music catalogs

ABC News' Phil Lipof looks at artists who have recently sold all or part of their music catalogs and the companies buying them, with a close look at sales by Air Supply and Whitney Houston's estate.

May 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live