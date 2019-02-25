Transcript for High school students behind Oscars short documentary winner

On the six citing years ago my English teacher sit. Around and went she Indian oceans Icrc with a quick students and about the issue at puree property. On remaining girls in developing countries don't have access financial and more on its so morning about this they also solution. I'm which is eight pact she saw how machine. I'm many parents are sourced allergies bloom Cheerios. And and then there remain who work on machine actually sell the patents year old girl's arm into our village and surrounding village it's. I'm and trying to create and my three Conley in its. So once mechanical issue insulation. They didn't plan on its unique film and certain nonprofit. ET IA director term C anchor channel a rich film. Aaron and she went into twice to film and then actually learned some Spanish actor Chris production. I India and you screen film theater running in found on. Saro that was a really amazing means to me rewind I seen it in court because it's something that hasn't been recognized her cell lung. This stigma surrounding street she is deeply rooted in its year our lives eating in United States. And I know the existence of the project at my school has changed our conversation around illustration to drastically. Well I was starting a conversation. In settle this project is so important because it creates a partnership. We look and girls and other countries as analysts now be breaking and stigma and anger and frustration which is sucking sound core and beyond. It also was biting remaining in. On we can use that first job to her parents Carmen anywhere how to treat a business model and finance. I'm treating all around packaging and called acts like how can they want remains so. We never thought this project return as far as our eyes and we're so grateful to PC and to have the opportunity for summer best Oscar. Which is really Regis irony saying and Dion not executing as a platform. Expect it to parents to actually talk up the issue start this conversation we about twenty pat machines and urges were lied. Come as well as opening a congress each year and isle or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.