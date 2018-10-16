High-scoring 'Dancing with the Stars' pair shockingly cut on 'Trio Night'

"Trio Night" on "Dancing with the Stars" showcased the power of three, but in the end, the show had to let two go as Tinashe and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong were shockingly sent home.
2:31 | 10/16/18

