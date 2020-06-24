Hollywood powerhouse Janet Mock on why representation matters on TV

More
Janet Mock shares how she went from an author and magazine editor to a Hollywood hit-maker now working on cutting-edge television programs that share LGBTQ+ stories with mainstream audiences.
8:01 | 06/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hollywood powerhouse Janet Mock on why representation matters on TV

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:01","description":"Janet Mock shares how she went from an author and magazine editor to a Hollywood hit-maker now working on cutting-edge television programs that share LGBTQ+ stories with mainstream audiences.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"71417216","title":"Hollywood powerhouse Janet Mock on why representation matters on TV","url":"/Entertainment/video/hollywood-powerhouse-janet-mock-representation-matters-tv-71417216"}