-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Hugh Jackman sends birthday message to Ryan Reynolds
-
Now Playing: Hugh Jackman shares a special birthday message for Ryan Reynolds
-
Now Playing: Michelle Williams jokes she's 'a little behind' with 'Destiny's Child' pregnancy pact
-
Now Playing: Hugh Jackman plays Sen. Gary Hart in 'The Front Runner'
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
-
Now Playing: Pistol Annies performs 'Got My Name Changed Back' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about 'Here and Now'
-
Now Playing: Chris Cornell's widow sues doctor for malpractice over Soundgarden singer's death
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry shares photo he took of Meghan Markle
-
Now Playing: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she's in early stages of menopause
-
Now Playing: Michelle Williams opens up about mental struggles, road to recovery
-
Now Playing: Kids cry, scream over Jimmy Kimmel Halloween candy prank
-
Now Playing: Inside the premiere of Disney's 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'
-
Now Playing: 'Boy Erased' star on his skyrocketing career
-
Now Playing: Jason Segel on why readers connect to his novels
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Whoopi Goldberg says she is her own fashion inspiration
-
Now Playing: 'Friday Night Lights' star Minka Kelly has a new action-packed superhero show
-
Now Playing: Hilarious 'American Housewife' star Katy Mixon tells us about her funny firsts
-
Now Playing: See how Sara Haines gets ready for Christmas in Times Square!
-
Now Playing: Memorable Halloween moments from Beyonce, Heidi Klum, Neil Patrick Harris and more!