Transcript for Hugh Jackman plays Sen. Gary Hart in 'The Front Runner'

Here's our. I didn't know him not playing Gary Hart is a fascinating character. Played screens this story like wait let me just want to make this sound. This story itself I think really kind of mix in some right now on how we got to let me out tonight playing in America this. Amy Madigan as serious as Gary was being challenged me it's not who I am an old as opposed. Pretty much you can regulate and tax exempt debt does open telling them. It's. You know I think it's an important story. It's one of those things didn't even if he studied politics ecology minded news have been actually he really does give an inside and on the Eagles doesn't conversations and it's very. Scary very tough. Nothing like this ever happened to our politics. But now it's become part of phones. UC any more it's easy enough get better. I don't know I'm like you I have after filming the movie and everything that's happening in the past couple years I mean I have more questions. Than ever. You know I think in the context of this film are looking at a lot of different points of view. About a moment that changed culture that changed politics that changed journalism. Annan's Namibian some of the most important lions talking about. Any persons. Adam has certain amount. Power and opportunity act takes responsibility. And Ximian. That took very complicated issue and made it very simple he isn't man with power and that takes certain responsibility. I just think about it every game you are person with power and opportunity and responsibility. And I think. We all need to have a greater sense of responsibility.

