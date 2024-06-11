Inside the investigation that exposed corruption in college sports

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Guy Lawson about one man's journey through the dark side of sports, as told in "Hot Dog Money: Inside the Biggest Scandal in the History of College Sports."

June 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live