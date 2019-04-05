Transcript for 'The Intruder' is in theaters now

I'm Jason Nathanson for ABC news lives and avengers and game will dominate once again at the box office. There are other movies out this weekend and if you're looking for an edge of your seat thriller then the intruder might Ephraim. It's insane ride Dian Taylor directed the intruder starring Michael Healy and Megan good as the wealthy couple who buy their dream house in Napa sold to them by Dennis Quaid character Charlie peck. But then pack won't leave the house and terrorized the couple who view the films like. Get out or classics like assigning you know when a stranger calls. I mean his performance is its hunting did you just get this other garage that's. So on Digg and at times so insane Taylor says he's been to screenings were some can't handle we have someone came. Kansas City pass out screaming at the other movie Taylor says he tried to make the kind of movie he loved growing up as a kid in Gary Indiana. A long way from Hollywood came from the very rough environment lived and in the bottom of about his mom raised him and his brother working two or three jobs to feed them and and keep them say the one thing that I think she instilled in me and my brother words that you can't quit cannot think god to supply that's who. Eats and everything I do infill. This golf and he didn't Kuwait Taylor's 43 the intruder in his first studio movie and he says it's a great time in Hollywood for diverse voices site at. This point. You have to do nothing would cheer and be happy. That people are having access to cinema with all different backgrounds and walks of life is so incredible to the intruder is in Peters now. Jason agents and ABC news Los Angeles.

