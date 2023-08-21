Jason Isbell on new album "Weathervanes" and new HBO documentary

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with four-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist Jason Isbell about his new album, “Weathervanes,” and his new HBO documentary.

August 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live